Priyanka Chopra Holds Court in Fuchsia Dress & Bejeweled Sandals at ‘Citadel’ Los Angeles Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra had all eyes on her at the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening of Prime Video’s “Citadel” on Tuesday night. The actress stars in the action-thriller series, which debuts on April 28.

The “Love Again” star donned a vibrant fuchsia dress. The gorgeous gown featured ruched detailing on the neckline and bodice. The piece also had a dramatic sash that draped from her shoulder and a daring, thigh-high side slit.

Priyanka Chopra attends the red carpet and fan screening of Prime Video’s “Citadel” held at The Culver Theater on April 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Priyanka Chopra attends the red carpet and fan screening of Prime Video’s “Citadel” held at The Culver Theater on April 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To give her dress the moment it deserved, Chopra simply accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and diamond bracelets. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. As for makeup, the ‘Quantico” alum went with a soft smokey eye and a berry-colored pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Chopra gave her ensemble a sparkling finish with a set of crystal-embellished sandals. The glittery style had bejeweled straps and a thin stiletto heel.

Priyanka Chopra attends the red carpet and fan screening of Prime Video’s “Citadel” held at The Culver Theater on April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Chopra describes her personal style as classic and chic. She lives for a cozy piece, but is very fond of flowy dresses, dashing outwear and oversized tailoring. She tends to gravitate towards sleek and streamlined footwear when she’s on the red carpet. The entertainer also favors embellished or metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps from labels like Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks will likely include flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers.

(L-R) Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at the red carpet and fan screening of Prime Video’s “Citadel” held at The Culver Theater on April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Citadel” officially premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The sci-fi series follows a fallen global spy agency and its agents’ memories that have been wiped clean. Citadel agents must remember their past and find the strength to fight back.

