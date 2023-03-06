Priyanka Chopra Embraces Logomania in Pointy Pumps With Nick Jonas at Valentino’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a coordinated couple in monochromatic ensembles at Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The duo joined a star-studded front row that included Lori Harvey, Florence Pugh and Emma Roberts.

Chopra looked stunning as she appeared alongside her husband at the high-fashion affair. “The Matrix Resurrections” actress fully embraced the Barbiecore trend, arriving in a Valentino ankle-length kimono and matching flowy dress.

(L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend Valentino’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

To amp up her look, Chopra complemented the pieces with Valentino tights and a small bucket bag. The “Bay Watch” star’s entire ensemble was decorated with Valentino’s signature monogram logo all over. As for glam, she went with a soft smokey eye and a matte burgundy pout.

Related Florence Pugh Takes Sheer Trend Up a Notch With Daring Skirt & Heels at Valentino's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Sheryl Lee Ralph Thinks Pink in Ombré Dress and Sleek Heels at Independent Spirit Awards 2023 Emma Roberts Takes Flight in Feather-Trimmed Dress and Mules at Valentino's Fall 2023 Show at Paris Fashion Week

(L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend Valentino’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing Chopra’s look was a set of pointed-toe pumps that were also by Valentino. The silhouette had a sharp, triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s pumps and Nick Jonas’ loafers. CREDIT: WireImage

Jonas looked dapper at the event. The “Jealous” singer donned a dark Valentino suit with a button-down shirt. On his feet was a pair of black leather loafers. The shoe style had a round toe and a thick square heel.

(L-R) Florence Pugh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Valentino fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Valentino’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.