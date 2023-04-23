Priyanka Chopra Serves Sophistication in Silk Slit Dress & Platform Heels With Nick Jonas on Date Night in Rome

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas served sophisticated style while out in Rome on April 20. The couple enjoyed a date-night together during their vacation in the capital of Italy.

Chopra made a case for monochromatic style during the night out. The “Citadel” actress donned an almost ankle-length black coat that was layered over a silk side slit dress.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas out in Rome on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: ROM@MEGA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra out in Rome on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: ROM@MEGA

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Chopra simply accessorized with a black shoulder handbag that had a gold chain strap. The “Love Again” star parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. As for glam, she went with soft makeup with a dark berry-colored matte lip.

Nick Jonas put his own personal spin on classic suiting. The “Jealous” singer upgraded a light pinstripe blazer with loose-fitting flowy pants and chunky sneakers.

A closer look at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shoes in Rome on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: ROM@MEGA

Chopra’s outfit gained an edgy boost with platform sandals. The entertainer’s style featured a thick strap across the toe, a chunky round outsole and was set on a stacked square heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra out in Rome on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: ROM@MEGA

Chopra describes her personal style as classic and chic. She lives for a cozy piece, but is very fond of flowy dresses, dashing outwear and oversized tailoring. She tends to gravitate towards sleek and streamlined footwear when she’s on the red carpet. The entertainer also favors embellished or metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps from labels like Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks will likely include flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers.

