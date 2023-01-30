Priyanka Chopra Slips on Polka-Dot Pumps & Ruched Dress at Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in style for the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 30. The actress attended the event with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to support her husband, Nick Jonas, as he receives the 2,745th star with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas.

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a long-sleeve brown dress. The piece featured ruched detailing near the neckline and had a cinching bodice with a fitted skirt. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, “The Matrix Resurrections” star accessorized with a braided shoulder bag, dark square sunglasses and chunky earrings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Completing Priyanka’s look was a pair of gray plaid pumps with polka dots all over and a brown pointed toe. The silhouette featured a stiletto heel elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Priyanka and Nick’s daughter Matli Marie looked adorable in a cream two-piece tweed outfit, white bow headband and ankle boots.

Nick was sharply suited for the occasion, wearing a tan striped suit that he paired with a button-down shirt. The singer completed his look with chunky brown loafers.

(L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Chopra has really upped the style stakes since collaborating with celebrity stylist Law Roach. The pair’s working relationship has really shined a light on all that she has to offer and her latest look is no exception. The model has always described her style as classy and chic. She tends to gravitate towards statement dresses, dashing outerwear and oversized tailoring. Chopra’s shoe wardrobe includes height-defying heels, sleek sneakers, sharp boots and pointed-toe pumps.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Priyanka Chopra’s street style looks.