Priyanka Chopra Gets Cozy in Knit Cardigan & New Balance Sneakers Ahead of the Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra looked casually chic as she was seen leaving her hotel in New York on Monday. This outing comes just hours before her expected appearance at this year’s Met Gala.

The “Love Again” actress wore a cream knit set that featured a V-neck crop top which was layered with a cardigan with two front pockets and white tortoise buttons along the center opening. The set was completed with a matching pair of drawstring joggers that featured a ribbed effect along the hem and waistline.

Priyanka Chopra is seen in Midtown on May 01, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Chopra accessorized the look with thin gold hoops, two sparkling bracelets, and a peridot ring. She also added to the look with a grey baseball hat, a pair of gold-rimmed square radiator sunglasses and a cream leather Louis Vuitton monogram tote bag. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun complementing her minimal makeup which featured a glossy berry lip.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of light grey New Balance sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a mesh and suede upper and a lace-up closure. The brand’s signature reflective “N” logo sat within a suede panel that lined the top of the supportive white sole.

The last time we saw Chopra was at the “Today” show last Tuesday promoting her new Amazon Prime Video film, “Citadel.” She was spotted leaving the talk show wearing a bright red crop top with lace-up boots.

The “Baywatch” actress likes to keep herself updated in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion week events for designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta and Kate Spade. The “Baywatch” actress has also been the face of many campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Bvlgari. For footwear, Chopra usually gravitates towards square-toe sandals or sparkling 6-inch heels in the summer and leather pointed-toe boots for the colder months.

