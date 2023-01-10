×
Priyanka Chopra Takes on London Rain in Slouchy Boots & Leather Swing Dress at Universal Colour Collection Event

By Chelsea Avila
Priyanka Chopra’s visit to London may have been accompanied by gloomy weather— as she describes it in her Instagram story — yet, it didn’t hold the actor back from attending the meet-and-greet for her limited-edition Universal Colour collection with Max Factor in spirited fabrics and suede slouchy boots.

On Jan. 10, fans awaited her arrival outside of the Strand Superdrug, where the event was held, as she arrived wearing a plush midnight-blue mid-length coat and a leather midi-length dress.

Priyanka Chopra photographed wearing suede slouch boots at the launch of the limited-edition Universal Colour collection in partnership with Max Factor at Superdrug in London on Jan. 10, 2023.
Priyanka Chopra photographed wearing suede slouch boots at the launch of the limited-edition Universal Colour collection in partnership with Max Factor at Superdrug in London on Jan. 10, 2023.
The dress’s plunging neckline was met at the bodice with a thick buckled belt that featured two silver belt bracelets. Once she took off the coat and flaunted the dress’s edgy short sleeves, a long swing skirt that draped below the knees completed her look.

Her hair was styled in abundant curls and her eye makeup and nails meshed right in with her blue garments hue. On her Instagram story, Chopra highlighted “Starry Night” as the blue shadow on her lids and “Golden Dust” as the color blended on her lips.

Priyanka Chopra photographed wearing suede slouch boots at the launch of the limited-edition Universal Colour collection in partnership with Max Factor at the Strands Superdrug in London, England on Jan. 10, 2023.
Priyanka Chopra photographed wearing suede slouch boots at the launch of the limited-edition Universal Colour collection in partnership with Max Factor at the Strands Superdrug in London, England on Jan. 10, 2023.
Chopra opted for a pair of suede point-toe slouch boots to accentuate the skirt’s ruffled trim. The boots were accented by a sleek and narrow heel that ensured a heightened strut with its 3 to 4-inch block. Next up was a pair of exaggerated pointed-toe beige above-the-knee boots as well. Chopra coordinated the camel color with a monochromatic knitted sweater and suede-hooded coat.

The actor not only reaches for the pointed-toe accent with her boots, but also with her sandal selection. In October, she put florals on display in New York City and coordinated an orange and pink pencil dress with orange Paris Texas 4-inch mules covered in no other than Swarovski crystals.

