Priyanka Chopra Goes for Gold in Plunging Sequined Dress & Metallic Pumps in London

Priyanka Chopra was seen out and about in London wearing a shiny gold dress.

Chopra dressed up in a gown full of texture and color. The gold palette of the dress went from dark to light as the layers of the dress accentuated the fabric. The bodice highlighted the plunging neckline, which only made the silhouette even more pronounced. The combination of sequin, lace and satin created a glamorous effect.

Priyanka Chopra seen out and about in Soho, London on Jan. 11 CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA The actress opted for straight tresses parted down the middle and her bold glam was emphasized by her red lipstick. She opted for gold accented rings and bracelets along with pendulous pearl earrings when it came to accessories.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s shoes. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA To coordinate with her jewelry, the Indian star selected metallic gold pumps for footwear. The stiletto pumps elevated the look by at least 3 inches and created a timeless aesthetic, elongating her silhouette.

Priyanka Chopra seen out and about in Soho, London on Jan. 11 CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA Chopra’s style arsenal consists of bold looks. Many are thanks to style architect Law Roach, who has curated fashion moments for the likes of Zendaya, Celine Dion and Kerry Washington. Together, the two have collaborated on memorable looks like the black and white dress designed by Robert Wun for the Bulgari “Eden the Garden of Wonders” event.

