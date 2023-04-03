Priyanka Chopra Goes for Gold in Bow Dress & Pointy Pumps at ‘Citadel’ Press Conference in Mumbai

After attending the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Friday, Priyanka Chopra stuck around Mumbai to promote her upcoming show “Citadel” on Monday.

The actress joined her costar Richard Madden for a press conference in the Indian city. For the event, Chopra wore a gold floor-length dress. The shiny metallic gown featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a black bow in the center of the garment along with ruching bringing it all together.

Chopra attends the press conference of her upcoming American television series ‘Citadel’ in Mumbai on April 3. CREDIT: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images

The Miss World completed her look with a pair of classic shoes. She wore sleek black pumps from Christian Louboutin. The shoes featured a thin stiletto heel reaching at least 4 inches as well as a sharp, angular pointed toe.

Chopra attends the press conference of her upcoming American television series ‘Citadel’ in Mumbai on April 3. CREDIT: Prodip Guha

The new Amazon Prime series, titled “Citadel,” follows Chopra and Madden playing spies whose memories were wiped after the fall of Citadel, a global spy agency. Years later, the two get back into the spy lifestyle with no recollection of their pasts. The first two episodes will be available on April 28.

Madden and Chopra attend the press conference of their upcoming American television series ‘Citadel’ in Mumbai on April 3. CREDIT: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images

Chopra’s classical style is filled with chic pieces like flowy dresses and blazer suits. She does love a cozy sweater or dress from time to time. Chopra likes to keep herself updated in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion week events for designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, and Kate Spade. The “Baywatch” actress has also been the face of many campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Bvlgari.

For footwear, Chopra usually goes for square-toe sandals or sparkling 6-inch heels in the summer and leather pointed-toe boots for the colder months.

