Priyanka Chopra Was ‘Mortified’ After Falling in Sky-High Heels on ‘Love Again’ Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra stopped by the ABC studios in New York to talk with the hosts of “The View” on Tuesday. The actress and wife of Nick Jonas shared a recent red-carpet faux pas during the interview.

Chopra revealed that during the “Love Again” premiere in New York on May 3, she ended up falling on the red carpet.

“You know, I haven’t talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did,” Priyanka explains while gesturing to the height of her shoes.

For the event, Chopra was wearing a Nina Ricci denim dress with a dramatic bow and sky-high heels. The strapless baby blue dress was constructed out of bleached denim and featured a dramatic mermaid silhouette.

The actress went on to explain that she fell on her shoes, “all the way down to my butt.” And while the red carpet was full of press and fans, nobody took a picture of her tumble.

“I’ve never seen this happen in my 23-year career. Everybody put their cameras down and said don’t worry about it Pri, take your time. I was mortified for a second,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra attends the “Love Again” New York screening. CREDIT: Getty Images

On Instagram, Harris Reed, the Creative Director of Nina Ricci, celebrated the opportunity to work with Chopra. “Beyond incredibly honored to have been able to fit my custom Nina Ricci Runway denim couture gown on the one and only icon Priyanka Chopra… I could not imagine a more perfect woman to wear this gown,” Reed wrote.

Chopra is no stranger of wearing high heels. On the red carpet, you can often find the star wearing pumps from Jimmy Choo, Casadei or Stuart Weitzman. That being said, she tends to favor more comfortable footwear on the streets, be it Dior boots, Sergio Rossi sneakers or Gucci slides.

