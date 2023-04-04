Priyanka Chopra Pops in Versace Dress & 6-Inch heels at ‘Citadel’ Premiere in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra brought a Versace look for the premiere of her new Amazon Prime series, “Citadel,” in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday. The actress was accompanied by her co-star Richard Madden.

Opting for a bold colorful look for the special occasion, the Indian actress popped in a strapless turquoise gown covered in a smattering of black dots all over. The striking dress featured a dramatic train and a thigh-high slit that offered a glimpse of her sky-high shoes.

Priyanka Chopra steps out to attend the premiere of her new TV series, ‘Citadel,’ in Mumbai, India on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

A bit of added bling, including a serpent bracelet, pulled her eye-catching look together with ease.

Chopra chose a pair of glamorous platforms pumps featuring a black satin finish and a crystal-embellished ankle strap. The pointy-toed Versace Aevitas style is set on a double platform and finished off with angular 6-inch block heels.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra wearing black Versace Aevitas satin platform pumps featuring pointy toes and crystal-embellished ankle straps. CREDIT: Getty Images

Yesterday, the “Love Again” star looked equally fabulous in a shimmery, gold metallic dress with a plunging neckline at a press conference for the series. She styled the bow-embellished number with sleek black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Chopra has become known for her chic style over the years, with a love for bright colors, loud prints and soaring heels. Some of her favorite shoe brands include Casadei, Sarah Flint, Paris Texas and Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile, her off-duty go-tos range from Gucci slides to Adidas Ultraboosts.