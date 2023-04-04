×
Priyanka Chopra Pops in Versace Dress & 6-Inch heels at ‘Citadel’ Premiere in Mumbai

By Allie Fasanella
INDIA-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-BOLLYWOOD
Priyanka Chopra's Most Glamorous Fashion Moments
Priyanka Chopra brought a Versace look for the premiere of her new Amazon Prime series, “Citadel,” in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday. The actress was accompanied by her co-star Richard Madden.

Opting for a bold colorful look for the special occasion, the Indian actress popped in a strapless turquoise gown covered in a smattering of black dots all over. The striking dress featured a dramatic train and a thigh-high slit that offered a glimpse of her sky-high shoes.

Priyanka Chopra attends the premiere of 'Citadel' in Mumbai on April 4, 2023, versace Aevitas Pointy satin platform pumps
Priyanka Chopra steps out to attend the premiere of her new TV series, ‘Citadel,’ in Mumbai, India on April 4, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

A bit of added bling, including a serpent bracelet, pulled her eye-catching look together with ease.

Chopra chose a pair of glamorous platforms pumps featuring a black satin finish and a crystal-embellished ankle strap. The pointy-toed Versace Aevitas style is set on a double platform and finished off with angular 6-inch block heels.

Priyanka Chopra wearing black Versace Aevitas Pointy satin platform pumps, citadel mumbai premiere
A closer look at Priyanka Chopra wearing black Versace Aevitas satin platform pumps featuring pointy toes and crystal-embellished ankle straps.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Yesterday, the “Love Again” star looked equally fabulous in a shimmery, gold metallic dress with a plunging neckline at a press conference for the series. She styled the bow-embellished number with sleek black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Chopra has become known for her chic style over the years, with a love for bright colors, loud prints and soaring heels. Some of her favorite shoe brands include Casadei, Sarah Flint, Paris Texas and Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile, her off-duty go-tos range from Gucci slides to Adidas Ultraboosts.

