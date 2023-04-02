Priscilla Presley Dressed in All Black While on Her ‘An Evening With’ Tour in Manchester

Priscilla Presley was seen leaving The Lowry Hotel in Manchester on Sunday ahead of the second night of her five night UK tour.

Presley, who is currently in the UK as part of her “An Evening With” tour, was seen leaving the hotel wearing an all-black ensemble. As part of the tour, Presley was on her way to The Opera House Theatre where she will sit down with TV and radio presenter Edith Bowman to talk about her marriage to music legend Elvis, her career, and life in the limelight.

Presley’s outfit featured a two-textured dress with a see-through lace top and bottom and a blue and black circled pattern. She topped off the dress with a black double-breasted blazer and a quilted Chanel bag with a double chain handle.

Priscilla Presley seen leaving The Lowry Hotel ion Manchester and heading to her show “An Evening With” at The Opera House Theatre in Manchester. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Priscilla styled her signature red hair straight and parted to one side. As for her makeup, she looked TV-ready with a smokey eye in reddish tones and nude lipstick.

Priscilla Presley leaving The Lowry Hotel in Manchester and heading to her show “An Evening With” at The Opera House Theatre in Manchester. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, Presley stepped out in a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps adding to the monochromatic look. The style featured stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches sat on a walkable base with triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

Priscilla recently participated in the creation of the new Netflix show “Agent Elvis,” premiering on March 17. The show is an adult animated comedy series in which Elvis Presley trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack and joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world. The show includes a star-studded cast of characters like Matthew McConaughey, Christina Hendricks, and Tara Strong among others.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Priscilla Presley’s style journey.