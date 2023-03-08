Priscilla Presley Embraces Power Dressing in Hooded Blazer, Floral Tights & Glossy Pumps at ‘Agent Elvis’ Screening

Priscilla Presley attended an advance screening and Q&A for “Agent Elvis” at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

For the special screening, Priscilla all suited up with a black blazer that featured matt black lapels and matching buttons. The blazer also sported a sequined hoodie.

Priscilla Presley attends Agent Elvis ATAS Official at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 07, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Neflix

The blazer was worn overtop a crisp white button-down tucked neatly into her trousers, creating a clean but starkly contrasting look.

Priscilla styled black and gold sequined bangles, a necklace and studs that matched the similarly sequined detailing on her outerwear. Underneath her trousers, the actress wore floral mesh tights in black that made the shoes she wore with them pop

When it came down to footwear, Priscilla opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that made for a more monochrome appearance. The pair appeared to feature thin stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches sat on a walkable base with triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Priscilla included.

A closer look at Priscilla Presley’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Neflix

“Agent Elvis,” premiering on March 17, is an adult animated comedy series created by Netflix where Elvis Presley trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack and joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world. The show includes a star-studded cast of characters like Matthew McConaughey, Christina Hendricks and Tara Strong among others. Priscilla is one of the creators of the show.

Mike Arnold, Priscilla Presley and John Eddie attend Agent Elvis ATAS Official at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 07, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Neflix

