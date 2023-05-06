Princess Kiko of Japan Gets Romantic With Lace Dress and Pearls For King Charles’ Coronation Reception

Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino flew out of Tokyo yesterday en route to London to attend King Charles’ highly-anticipated coronation on Saturday.

Ahead of the big day, the couple gathered at Buckingham Palace with a slew of other distinguished guests, including U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden and Queen Letizia of Spain, for a reception.

Princess Kiko looked polished for the special occasion, dressing in a pale, icy blue dress featuring a subtle floral design throughout.

She accessorized with a matching purse and added a timeless pearl necklace and complementary earrings to finish off the elegant look.

Crown Princess Kiko attends the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prior to the reception, the prince and princess met with Japanese expatriates at the official residence of the Japanese ambassador to Britain. For the meeting, the 56-year-old royal wore a sophisticated, off-white dress that hit slightly below the knee paired with a coordinating blazer on top that had a gold broach pinned to it.

Again, she donned a pearl necklace and earrings. Princess Kiko tied the ensemble together with a beige leather handbag and almond-toed pumps featuring a mid-sized block heel.

Other guests included President Biden’s granddaughter, Finnegan, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

