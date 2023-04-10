Pregnant Princess Eugenie Wears Animal Print and Jimmy Choo Pumps for Easter Celebrations at Windsor Castle

Princess Eugenie attended the Easter Mattins Service that was held this morning at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and several royal family members, including her sister, Princess Beatrice, and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

For the first Easter celebrations since Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the Princess, who is expecting her second child this summer, opted for a blue midi dress from British brand Whistles. The style featured an animal print, buttoned down the front, and a loose silky fit. Over the dress, she added a long buttoned coat in off-white for the early spring weather.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

She accessorized the look with Chloe’s Nile mini bag in black with a gold handle. As per headwear, a must among the attendees, the Princess chose a headband-like piece from Emily London in navy blue with a braided finish.

Princess Eugenie leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the Princess kept it classic and royal with a pair of blue suede pumps with pointed toes. The style is Romy 85 Navy Suede Blue and it is available on the brand’s website for $750. As they explain on their site, “The classic pointy toe pump has been slightly updated with a softer point and a new stiletto heel,” and are finished with a leather sole, navy suede upper, and 3.3-inch heel.

While other members of the royal family take a more conservative approach to their fashion choices, Eugenie is known to stand out with her colorful and quirky fashion choices, particularly her chic statement shoes and over-the-top hats. She can often be seen in open-toed mary jane silhouettes, rock stud pumps, and stilettos by high fashion brands like Jimmy Choo and Valentino, her go-to.