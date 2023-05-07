Pregnant Princess Eugenie Dons White Gabriela Hearst Dress & Black Mules at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

After celebrating her uncle King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, Princess Eugenie changed outfits and joined the Royal Family at the star-studded Coronation Concert, held at Windsor Castle.

For this slightly more casual event, the Princes, who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, opted for a white ankle-long dress by designer Gabriela Hearst. The Luz dress is made in 100 percent wool with a black straight line around the neckline and down the front and it’s finished with puffed sleeves and a bow in the back.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the Coronation Concert. CREDIT: Getty Images

Eugenie kept it minimal on the accessories front wearing only a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

When it came to shoes, the Princess opted for comfort with a pair of chain-strap pointed-toed mules in black. Although the back of her shoes was not visible it seems like they featured no heels or a minimal kitten heel.

Earlier in the day, she joined her sister, Prince Beatrice, and the rest of the Royal Family at the Big Lunch before heading to the Coronation Concert. Once at Windsor Castle, she sat next to Kate Middleton and danced and sang along with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

(L-R) Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attend the Coronation Big Lunch in London on May 7, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie, is the niece of King Charles III and daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is 11th in the line of succession to the British throne and was given the title of “Her Royal Highness” at birth; she is officially known as “Princess Eugenie of York” and when it comes to fashion, her style is usually described as classic yet modern. She has been seen wearing vibrant prints and bold colors and also advocates for sustainable fashion and often re-wears outfits to promote eco-consciousness.

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

