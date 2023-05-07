Princess Charlotte Sings Along to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ in Self-Portrait Bow Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Princess Charlotte looked adorable at the Coronation Concert in London today. Charlotte joined her royal family members at the event including her mother, Kate Middleton, father Prince William and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

For the occasion, Charlotte donned a cream chiffon dress by Self-Portrait. The lightweight piece featured a ruffled double-layered flap, a black bow on the neckline and short pleated sleeves. The 8-year-old royal styled her hair straight and half up, half up down.

(L-R) Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peek at Charlotte’s footwear, however, it is likely that she tied her outfit together with ballet flats. Ballet flats are a favorite for the young royal. She has been spotted out in the style on numerous formal occasions and during appearances. She favors an array of styles like patent leather ballet flats and Mary Jane silhouettes.

(L-R) Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Camilla and King Charles III at the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

During the concert, Charlotte was seen enjoying Katy Perry’s performance. The Princess was shown on television singing along to the lyrics of “Roar.”

🦁 Princess Charlotte singing along to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/SfiShatEYH — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

The coronation concert is part of the celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

(L-R) Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.