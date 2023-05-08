Princess Charlotte Plays Archery in Crystal-Embellished Sneakers at Big Help Out After Coronation

Princess Charlotte had a great time at the Big Help Out today in London. In celebration of King Charles III’s coronation, numerous groups are collaborating to provide individuals with the opportunity to assist their local communities.

The eight-year-old royal was dressed in a vibrant, multi-colored knitted sweater with long sleeves that kept her cozy and stylish. She paired it with a casual yet chic look by adding jean shorts that fell to her mid-thighs. Around her neck, she accessorized with a gold clasp and a purple and yellow scouting scarf representing the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough.

Princess Charlotte tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her hair was styled in two playful braids that framed her face and added a touch of youthfulness to her overall look. The princess looked effortlessly fashionable and comfortable in her outfit, a perfect choice for a casual day out.

On her feet, she kicked back in crystal-embellished sneakers. The lace-up sneakers were adorned with dazzling charms, adding a touch of glamor to their design. They boasted large flat laces that were easy to tie, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit.

Prince Louis pushes a wheelbarrow as he follows his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and sister Princess Charlotte while taking part in the Big Help Out. CREDIT: Getty Images

The sneakers also had an oversized rubber sole that provided excellent cushioning and support for the feet. Additionally, the sneakers featured a signature heel counter, adding a touch of sophistication to their overall look.

Princess Charlotte tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out. CREDIT: Getty Images

As a member of the British royal family, Princess Charlotte’s style and fashion choices often reflect traditional and classic designs. She is often seen wearing dresses or skirts with coordinating cardigans and Mary Jane shoes. Her outfits often feature floral prints, pastel colors and bows. Charlotte has been known to wear designer labels such as Rachel Riley and Amaia Kids, and her hairstyles typically include braids or ponytails. Overall, her style is age-appropriate and effortless.

The young princess is fourth in line to the throne. As the daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, she is a young royal with a bright future ahead of her. For her grandfather’s coronation, she donned a white silk crepe dress and cape embroidered with satin stitch floral motifs. She completed her look with a mini version of the Jess Collett X Alexander McQueen crown that her mother had worn and a pair of elegant ballet flats.

