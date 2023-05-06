×
Princess Charlene of Monaco Keeps it Classic in Nude Two-Piece Suit & Pumps at King Charles III's Coronation

By Irene San Segundo
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla – Coronation Day
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles III’s Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sharp in a nude outfit attending King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation today at Westminster Abbey in London. The former athlete attended the historic event alongside her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco. 

Charlene stayed true to her sober but stylish wardrobe opting for a neutral two-piece suit that featured a flower buttoned-down blazer and below-the-knee skirt. The style finished with a cape over the shoulders and back for a touch of added drama.

Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene arrive at Westminster Abbey to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
She accessorized the ensemble with a matching hat in the same creamy shade finished with a chic bow on the side and a pair of pointed nude pumps and a metallic clutch in her hand.

Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene arrive at Westminster Abbey to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

The Royal family’s site describes it as an “occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, has remained essentially the same over a thousand years. For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: See all of the star-studded guests at King Charles III’s Coronation.

