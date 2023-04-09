Princess Beatrice Recycles Pastel Pink Look for Easter Celebrations at Windsor Castle

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Princess Beatrice of York attends the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Beatrice joined the British royal family at the Easter Mattins Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. She was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and several royal family members.

For the special occasion, the Princess chose one of her favorite dresses from New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead that she’s worn in previous official celebrations. The “Dionne” crepe dress features a crew neck and long sleeves with black trimming. This time, the princess also added a black silk ribbon to give the style a new flair.

Princess Beatrice of York attended the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

She finished the look as most of the royals did with a pillbox-shaped clutch in the same color as her shoes and the details in her dress, and a matching fascinator. Hers was a black round design finished with layers of ruffled white tulle.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shakes hands with David Conner, Dean of Windsor, as he leaves with Princess Beatrice of York after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the Princess stayed true to her classic style choosing a pair of black pumps with pointed toes, sling-back heels and a not-so-high stiletto heel.

Members of the royal family attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

As the royal rules dictate, when it comes to wardrobe and footwear choices, the princess usually opts for sophisticated and very classic looks. She is often seen in closed-toe heels or boots. As per color palettes, she tends to favor pastel hues and midi dresses with polka dots or flowers. For special occasions like royal weddings, Princess Beatrice is known for wearing over-the-top hats and fierce heels.

