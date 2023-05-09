Princess Beatrice Slips Into Plaid Navy Dress & Matching Pumps for Royal Appearance

Following a busy weekend attending King Charles’ coronation, the monarch’s niece Princess Beatrice made a stylish appearance to announce the Oscar’s First Book Prize winner in London on Tuesday.

The princess stepped out for the royal engagement in a preppy-chich look, wearing a navy blue plaid smock dress featuring a belted waist and ruffled shoulders, with a white collared shirt underneath. She styled the long, tiered frock with a pair of coordinating pumps for the occasion.

Princess Beatrice gives a speech during the Oscar’s First Book Prize winner announcement at The Ivy on May 09, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Going with a monochromatic color palette, the 34-year-old granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II wore navy suede heels boasting a pointy toe adorned with tonal gemstones. The subtly sparkly style appeared to be set on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

Princess Beatrice at the Oscar’s First Book Prize winner announcement at The Ivy on May 09, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

On Sunday, Princess Beatrice took in the coronation concert from the Royal Box, where she appeared alongside her mother, Duchess Sarah Ferguson. She wore a deep red velvet Alaïa dress while the day before, she sported a vibrant magenta dress and light pink pumps for the religious ceremony.

The elder daughter of Prince Andrew chose a Barbiecore pink dress featuring poofy sleeves and a belated waist by Beulah London. “What an incredible honour for us to dress HRH Princess Beatrice today for the King’s Coronation,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

A closer look at Princess Beatrice wearing navy pointed pumps featuring an embellished toe. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Concert was broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios. Celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

