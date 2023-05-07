Princess Beatrice Styles Red Velvet Top With Sharp Heels at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Princess Beatrice attended the coronation concert in London today. Beatrice appeared in the stands alongside Duchess Sarah Ferguson.

The coronation concert is part of the celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the event, Beatrice donned a red velvet top. The sharp piece included a structured collar, deep V-neckline and slouchy 3/4 sleeves. She opted for minimal accessories and styled her hair in loose waves.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that she completed her look with stylish flats, pointed-toe pumps or closed-toe silhouette.

Related Zara Tindall Means Buisness in Bright Green Blazer & Pointed Pumps at King Charles III's Coronation Concert Queen Camilla Delivers Bold Blue Style in Skirt Suit & Heels at Coronation Concert With King Charles III Pregnant Princess Eugenie Dons White Gabriela Hearst Dress & Black Mules at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

Beatrice made a spring-worthy statement at the Big Lunch ahead of the coronation concert. She wore a cropped dark blue blazer jacket. She layered the garment over a white top and a white and blue floral midi skirt. On her feet was a pair of tan flats.

(L-R) Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attend the Coronation Big Lunch in London on May 7, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and she is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. Princess Beatrice was given the title of “Her Royal Highness” at birth and is officially known as “Princess Beatrice of York.” Her style is both classic and elegant, and she frequently wears feminine dresses and statement hats for formal occasions. Beatrice is also known for incorporating sustainable fashion into her wardrobe.

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

PHOTOS: See more stars and live performers at King Charles III Coronation Concert.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.