Why Princess Anne Won’t Be Wearing a Dress To King Charles’ Coronation, But She Will Be Block Heels

While many will be clad in elegant dresses, Princess Anne will not at King Charles’ coronation tomorrow in London.

In a new interview ahead of the big day, the senior royal revealed to CBC chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault what she would be wearing instead.

The 72-year-old explained that her brother made her “Gold-Stick-In-Waiting” for the event, which means she will be sporting a military-style uniform. “That is a role I was asked if I’d like to do for this coronation,” she told Arsenault, before adding, “Not least of all, it solves my dress problem.”

David Armstrong-Jones, Prince William, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Princess Anne, Prince Harry and Timothy Laurence walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The “Gold-Stick-In-Waiting” is an esteemed role that is bestowed upon someone very close to the monarch.

As the new King and Queen Camilla are taken back to Buckingham Palace on coronation day, she will ride on horseback behind them, acting like a “protection officer” to the pair. She will also lead a procession of members of the armed forces.

The uniform includes a navy blue double-breasted jacket with gold buttons, a standing collar edged with gold, a royal blue sash and medals on the chest.

It’s also customary for the uniform to also be topped with a traditional white and navy tricorn ceremonial hat. The stately look is typically complete white gloves, a gold striped belt and a pair of boots.

Princess Anne departs Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the ceremonial procession in London on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

How can you watch the momentous day? King Charles’ coronation will be broadcast on a range of platforms, including BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. It’s also expected to air on ITV’s social media channels, CNN and Fox News.

