Princess Anne Suits Up in Tweed Blazer & Black Shoes at King Charles III’s Coronation Party

Just mere hours after going viral because of her hat choice yesterday at the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne stepped out to have tea and mingle with a group of neighbors celebrating a coronation street party in Swindon, England.

Anne, who was chosen as Gold Stick in Waiting for her brother’s coronation service, chatted with residents and posed for photos dressed in her signature sartorial style. For this daytime event, the late Queen’s only daughter chose a beige double-breasted tweed blazer with large gold buttons on the front and jetted pockets. She added a touch of color with a striped shirt in white, pink, yellow and blue underneath and a pair of straight-cut navy blue trousers.

Princess Anne speaks with residents of a street as they hold a Coronation Street party on May 07, 2023, in Swindon, England. CREDIT: Getty images

Anne accessorized the look with a black leather bag with a long strap and gold metallic clasp on the front, a gold chain necklace and simple round gold earrings. On her feet, a pair of pointed-toe black shoes with a low block heel for added comfort.

Princess Anne speaks with residents of a street as they hold a Coronation street party on May 07, 2023 in Swindon, England.

16th in the line of succession to the British throne, she has been Princess Royal since 1987 and has been one of the royal family’s style icons since she was a teenager in the 60s. She’s known for re-wearing iconic pieces in her very British wardrobe full of colorful coat dresses, hats and gowns by brands like Maureen Baker and John Boyd.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

