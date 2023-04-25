Pregnant Rihanna Channels NYC Style in Vintage John Galliano Fur Coat With Baggy Jeans & Timberland Boots

Rihanna proved yet again that her maternity style is one of a kind with her latest look. The “Diamonds” singer looked cool and comfortable while out in New York with her niece Majesty on Monday.

While shopping in the Big Apple, Riri wore a 1998 John Galliano brown mink fur coat. The Fenty founder complemented her jacket with a white tank top and baggy dark denim jeans, which she kept undone to help show off her growing baby bump.

Rihanna out in New York City on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Rihanna and her niece Majesty out in New York City on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a casual style moment, the “Lift Me Up” musician covered her loose curled hair with a New York Yankees hat, layered gold necklaces, several bracelets and black sunglasses. Riri decided to go makeup free during the outing, sporting a fresh face with clear lip gloss.

Related What the Met Gala Themes Have Been in Years Past & What People Wore Pregnant Rihanna Goes Red Hot in Sheer Bodysuit, Skirt Over Pants & YSL Heels With ASAP Rocky in NYC Jessica Simpson Goes Boho in Booties & Slip Dress to Celebrate Earth Day With Her Kids

Rihanna out in New York City on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Rihanna gave her outfit an edgy boost with Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boots. The cuff on her jeans helped to show off the classic and rugged style.

Rihanna out in New York City on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boot was designed more than 40 years ago and remains a best-seller today, with tireless waterproof performance and instantly recognizable work-boot styling. They are classic for a reason; crafted from premium leather they are made with the waterproof seam-sealing that helps to keep your feet dry. This waterproof lace-up silhouette has a padded collar for added comfort and is built to feel sturdy on the job and during your downtime.

Rihanna out in New York City on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The billionaire beauty mogul has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

Related:

Best Boots for Women

Best Combat Boots for Women

PHOTOS: Discover Rihanna’s most wildest shoe moments in the gallery.

Timberland Premium 6-Inch Boots

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.