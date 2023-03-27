Porsha Williams Dances in Sheer D&G Catsuit and Crystal-Embellished Heels on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ With Gizelle Bryant

Porsha Williams joined Gizelle Bryant to talk about “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season two on “Watch What Happens Live” with host Andy Cohen. Bryant shared a video of them posing on the show’s red carpet and dancing before their interview.

For her talk show appearance, Williams arrived dressed head-to-toe in a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. The reality show star wore a sheer catsuit paired with a black bodysuit underneath for extra coverage. She added a dramatic fur coat while posing for pictures.

Williams styled the black-on-black outfit with several icy pieces including a pair of circular diamond stud earrings, a wide diamond choker with a large cross pendant and an icy ring courtesy of her husband Simon Guobadia, whom Williams married in 2022.

For shoes, Williams donned a pair of black strappy stiletto heels, also by Dolce & Gabbana, with a black and silver bedazzled ribbon over the heel.

Bryant coordinated with her friend in a black leather jumpsuit, that featured a strapless top. She elevated the look with crystal-embellished heels.

Williams officially left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star in 2021, while Bryant is on the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” since 2016. They are both in the new season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” streaming on Peacock. Williams is also rumored to make a comeback to her popular Real Housewives franchise, which is produced by Andy Cohen.

