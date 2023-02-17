Pink Serves Up Vibrant Punk-Rock Style in Neon Yellow Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘Trustfall’ NYC Album Release

Pink gave her punk-rock style an edgy boost while out in New York City today. The Grammy Award-winning singer has been making rounds to promote her ninth studio album, “Trustfall.” The new record features appearances by The Lumineers, First Aid Kids and Chris Stapleton.

Pink made a vibrant appearance as she stepped out of her hotel and signed autographs for fans. The “So What” musician was spotted out in a cropped black leather motorcycle jacket. Underneath, she wore a bright yellow ruffled midi dress.

Pink out in New York City on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Pink out in New York City on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Adding a dose of edge to the look, the songwriter accessorized with dangling silver chain earrings and tinted aviator sunglasses.

Giving her ensemble a slick boost, Pink completed her look with the Versace Medusa Aevitas platform booties. Made in Italy, the towering silhouette includes a pointed-toe, three buckle accent, leather outsole and 6.5-inch heel.

A closer look at Pink’s platform boots while out in New York City on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Pink out in New York City on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Pink has been a mainstay in pop radio for years, putting out albums and rocking the music charts. Her flair for music is almost as wild as her fashion taste, which never includes a dull moment. Her hairstyles also had an iconic transformation over the years, going from spiky mohawks to pastel pink pixie cut. Pink’s fiery attitude and self-reliant image have led her to become the punk rock star that she is today.

