Pink Serves Up Vibrant Punk-Rock Style in Neon Yellow Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘Trustfall’ NYC Album Release

Pink gave her punk-rock style an edgy boost while out in New York City today. The Grammy Award-winning singer has been making rounds to promote her ninth studio album, “Trustfall.” The new record features appearances by The Lumineers, First Aid Kids and Chris Stapleton.
Pink made a vibrant appearance as she stepped out of her hotel and signed autographs for fans. The “So What” musician was spotted out in a cropped black leather motorcycle jacket. Underneath, she wore a bright yellow ruffled midi dress.
Adding a dose of edge to the look, the songwriter accessorized with dangling silver chain earrings and tinted aviator sunglasses.
Giving her ensemble a slick boost, Pink completed her look with the Versace Medusa Aevitas platform booties. Made in Italy, the towering silhouette includes a pointed-toe, three buckle accent, leather outsole and 6.5-inch heel.
The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.
Pink has been a mainstay in pop radio for years, putting out albums and rocking the music charts. Her flair for music is almost as wild as her fashion taste, which never includes a dull moment. Her hairstyles also had an iconic transformation over the years, going from spiky mohawks to pastel pink pixie cut. Pink’s fiery attitude and self-reliant image have led her to become the punk rock star that she is today.