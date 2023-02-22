Pink Talks New Album ‘Trustfall’ in Power Suit & 6-Inch Heels on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Pink appeared on the latest episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which aired yesterday on CBS. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer spoke about her new album titled “Trustfall” and the intention and meaning behind its creation.
Following the interview, Pink performed “When I Get There,” a song from the new album.
The seasoned hitmaker was suited up for her talk show appearance, dressed in a gray slouchy set comprised of an oversized blazer and high-waisted trousers. Underneath her blazer, Pink wore a sequined silver tank top which she tucked into her trousers, the piece offering a dazzling addition to the full ensemble.
The performer’s outfit was finished with a pair of sleek platform boots. Pink completed her look with the Versace Medusa Aevitas booties. Made in Italy, the towering silhouette includes a pointed-toe, three buckle accent, leather outsole and 6.5-inch heel.
The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.
Pink has been a mainstay in pop radio for years, putting out albums and rocking the music charts. Her flair for music is almost as wild as her fashion taste, which never includes a dull moment. Her hairstyles also had an iconic transformation over the years, going from spiky mohawks to pastel pink pixie cut. Pink’s fiery attitude and self-reliant image have led her to become the punk rock star that she is today.