Pink Talks New Album ‘Trustfall’ in Power Suit & 6-Inch Heels on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Pink appeared on the latest episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which aired yesterday on CBS. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer spoke about her new album titled “Trustfall” and the intention and meaning behind its creation.

Following the interview, Pink performed “When I Get There,” a song from the new album.

The seasoned hitmaker was suited up for her talk show appearance, dressed in a gray slouchy set comprised of an oversized blazer and high-waisted trousers. Underneath her blazer, Pink wore a sequined silver tank top which she tucked into her trousers, the piece offering a dazzling addition to the full ensemble.

Pink on an episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk

The performer’s outfit was finished with a pair of sleek platform boots. Pink completed her look with the Versace Medusa Aevitas booties. Made in Italy, the towering silhouette includes a pointed-toe, three buckle accent, leather outsole and 6.5-inch heel.

A closer look at Pink’s shoes. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

Pink on an episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk

Pink has been a mainstay in pop radio for years, putting out albums and rocking the music charts. Her flair for music is almost as wild as her fashion taste, which never includes a dull moment. Her hairstyles also had an iconic transformation over the years, going from spiky mohawks to pastel pink pixie cut. Pink’s fiery attitude and self-reliant image have led her to become the punk rock star that she is today.

