Pink Goes Casually Grunge in White Bomber Jacket & Rick Owens x Dr. Martens Boots

Pink was photographed out in New York yesterday, clad in casual wear and collaborative designer boots.

The “Try” songstress wore an oversized white bomber jacket with orange lining layered overtop what appeared to be a black tee or crewneck. On bottom, the hitmaker styled classic black leggings made of a comfy stretch fabric. Going incognito, Pink wore a black baseball cap and matching large cat-eye sunnies, shrouding her features slightly.

Pink is seen in Tribeca on Feb. 23, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On her feet, Pink kept the grunge vibes going all the way down to her feet, donning a pair of chunky black Rick Owens x Dr. Martens boots for good measure. The iconic boots had a thick, platform sole, pronounced rounded toes, and white lacing that riffed on Owens’ attention-grabbing “Megalace” style of footwear. The pronounced all-white lace detailing scaled the length of each shoe laced up corset-style through silver metal eyelets.

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens’ Part Two 1460 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

A closer look at Pink’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

The shoe style was created in Germany and became a huge part of popular culture. The iconic footwear was massive in the grunge and punk scene in the ’90s and has since become a staple for many generations.

Pink is seen in Tribeca on Feb. 23, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Pink has been a mainstay in pop radio for years, putting out albums and rocking the music charts. Her flair for music is almost as wild as her fashion taste, which never includes a dull moment. Her hairstyles also had an iconic transformation over the years, going from spiky mohawks to pastel pink pixie cut. Pink’s fiery attitude and self-reliant image have led her to become the punk rock star that she is today.

