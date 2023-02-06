Pink Hits High Notes in Red Balenciaga x Adidas Pantashoes on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Pink stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for a special hour interview filled with songs and stories, plus a few duets with the host. The episode was recorded two weeks ago but aired today on NBC. Pink is currently promoting her new album, “Trustfall,” which is set to release on Feb. 17.

For her special hour with Kelly Clarkson, Pink mixed streetwear with businesswoman style. She sported a printed black, red and white Dsquared2 top underneath a black single-breast blazer. The jacket featured padded shoulders and gold-button detailing.

(L-R) P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, and Justin Derrico on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The singer styled the look with a silver chainlink necklace and a unique pair of dangly earrings, with a stud resembling a nail link to a chain with an Airpord wrapped around the earring’s end.

The focal point of Pink’s ensemble was the red Balenciaga x Adidas pantashoes she was sporting. The pants feature an elastic waistband, two zipped slash pockets, one zip at the knee for the wearer to be able to remove the shoes and the signature Adidas three stripes mark on the sides. The shoe portion of the piece is the trending Balenciaga Knife shoe, a sharp pointed-toe style that features a 4.5-inch heel. The pantashoes retail for $3,790 on Balenciaga’s website.

Balenciaga x Adidas Pantashoes CREDIT: Balenciaga

The two singers bonded over how much of their music were inspired by heavy topics in their life, such as the difficulties of living through the pandemic while also balancing the duties of being a performer and a mother.

At one point, Clarkson and Pink sang a beautiful duet version of Pink’s 2017 “What About Us” from the best-selling album “Beautiful Trauma.”

Pink and Kelly Clarkson singing Pink’s 2017 hit “What About Us”. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

