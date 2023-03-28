Pink Shines in Ethereal White Suit & Platforms With Kids Willow & Jameson at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Pink had an all-white moment as she arrived with her kids, Willow and Jameson, at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight. The singer was honored with the Icon Award and performed her new hit “Trustfall” during the ceremony.

While arriving on the red carpet, Pink donned a white suit from Robert Wun’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble featured a white blazer with lengthy slit sleeves and flare pants that featured an asymmetrical skirt overlay.

Willow Hart, Pink and Jameson Hart attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pink accessorized the look with a sparkling choke, a silver-toned bracelet, and a pair of oversized gold heart-shaped earrings. She kept her bright blond mohawk cut in a voluminous style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy pink lip.

Unfortunately, the singer’s footwear was hidden from her floor-length pant legs. She most likely slipped into a pair of towering platforms. The singer often completes her looks with height-boosting heels to elevate her looks.

Pink attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Lady Marmalade” singer was last seen performing at “Today’s” Citi Concert Series last month. She was seen wearing a bright orange blazer with pantaboots.

Pink recently announced that she will be going on tour later this year for her latest album, “Trustfall,” which released on all streaming platforms in February. She will begin her tour on Oct. 12 in Sacramento and end it just before the holiday season on Nov. 19 in Orlando.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

