Phoebe Waller-Bridge Suits Up in White-Hot Pantsuit & Sandals at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was sharply suited while at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France.

The “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” actress exuded elegance on the red carpet for the film’s photocall, wearing a in a matching blazer and trousers for a streamlined effect.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends “Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny” photocall at Carlton Pier on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney) CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

The “Fleabag” actress’ low-cut blazer featured a double-breasted silhouette with ruched sleeves and a cinched waist tie. Beneath, she sported a semi-sheer triangular bralette with white lace trim and a small bow accent. The set was completed with fitted white pants that stopped right above Waller-Bridge’s ankles. When it came to accessories, the star took a minimalist approach with oversized sunglasses and noticeably absent jewelry. On the beauty front, Waller-Bridge’s brunette bob was styled in a swooping side part, with makeup consisting of rosy cheeks, sultry brown-red eyeshadow and a matching red matte lip.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: (L-R) James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Ethann Isidore, Boyd Holbrook, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen attend “Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny” photocall at Carlton Pier on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney) CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

When it came to footwear, Waller-Bridge wore strapped into a pair of white open-toed sandals with a presumably short heel to finish her outfit with a monochrome base. The actress’ laidback footwear is a departure from her ensemble at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” presentation in London in April: a silky silver top and black suit, paired with glossy black pointed-toe pumps topped with shimmering bows.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: (L-R) Mads Mikkelsen, James Mangold and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny presentation during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney) CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is an American action-adventure film directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote it with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. The film features an all-star cast including the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Boyd Holbrook among others.

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival runs from May 16 starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”