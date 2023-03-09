Phoebe Bridgers Brings Romance in Sheer Black Dress & Heels to Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Phoebe Bridgers joined several other influential women on International Women’s Day.

The “Moon Song” singer attended Time’s Women of the Year gala event on Wednesday in Los Angeles. She was named as one of the magazine’s women of the year for her numerous musical successes, as well as her open support of mental health and women’s access to healthcare. She also closed the show with two songs.

Bridgers attends Time’s 2nd Annual Women of the Year Gala on March 8 in LA. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Styled by Lindsey Harmon, Bridgers took a surprisingly romantic approach to her red carpet look. She wore a sheer black dress with a puff-sleeved bodice and flared skirt from Rodarte. The gown featured stripes of black silk ribbon and was covered in glitter. She added black undergarments that were visible under the transparent material.

Bridgers accessorized with a sparkly tennis bracelet, a few rings and a crystal headpiece. Although her shoes weren’t visible, she elevated her outfit with a pair of heels.

Bridgers and Rodarte have a relationship that spans back a few years; the singer modeled in the brand’s Spring 2020 RTW campaign.

Bridgers performs onstage during Time Women of the Year on March 8 in LA. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has been keeping busy recently. She covered Rolling Stone’s February with her Boygenius bandmates after dropping three singles. The band will release a full album on March 31 and recently announced a tour. Bridgers is also joining Taylor Swift as an opening for a few shows on Swift’s Eras tour.

