Phoebe Bridgers Presents Taylor Swift’s Innovator Award in Black Slip Dress & Platforms at iHeartRadio Awards 2023

Phoebe Bridgers brought a touching speech to the iHeartRadio Awards.

The Grammy-winning artist attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night in Los Angeles. To the star-studded show, Bridgers wore a black silk slip dress from Rodarte.

The dress featured a halter neckline with a black floral embellishment at the neckline. She added simple earrings and a few rings. Bridgers gained some height with her footwear; she donned platform heels on the red carpet. Her shoes featured a closed, rounded toe and the shoes featured a thick platform base as well as a block heel for extra support.

Bridgers arrives at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 27. CREDIT: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The “Motion Sickness” singer hit the stage later that night to present the Innovator Award to Taylor Swift. Bridgers gave a heartfelt speech before presenting the award and credited Swift for the impact she had on Bridgers and her songwriting career.

Related H.E.R. Delivers Edgy Glam in Plunging Bralette With Flare-Leg Trousers & Chunky Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Madison Beer Goes Bold in Silver Cutout Minidress & Strappy Sandals at iHeartRadio Awards 2023 Brian Austin Green's Wife Shana Burgess Commands Attention in Sparkling Bralette Top & Clear Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

“I heard a girl, not much older than me, sing a song she had written about her own life,” Bridgers said on stage. “And the song was really good. As I grew up, so did Taylor, and so did her songs. Gradually, my songs started to suck less because instead of trying to sound interesting, I just started telling the truth. Taylor has always told the truth.”

Bridgers presents the iHeartRadio Innovator Award to honoree Taylor Swift onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 27. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Bridgers and Swift collaborated on Swift’s song “Nothing New” from her 2022 re-recording of her album “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Bridgers is also joining Swift as an opener for a few shows on Swift’s Eras tour.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

PHOTOS: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Celebrity Arrivals: All the Looks