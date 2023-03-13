Philipp Plein Debuts First Couture Collection With Offset & Kat Graham in Los Angeles

Philipp Plein presented his first couture collection show on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

The Philipp Plein Atelier collection features 16 looks that were modeled on the runway by Gigi Gorgeous and Paris Jackson, among other VIP models. The star-studded event also hosted guests like Kat Graham and Vivica A. Fox with a special musical performance from Offset.

Kat Graham at Philipp Plein’s first-ever couture collection show on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Philipp Plein

On why he debuted a couture collection…

“I do fashion for people for everyday use. I’ve never done that before, so I thought that’s a great opportunity during the Oscars to present such a special collection. I have done nearly everything already. I’ve been doing this over 20 years, and I thought now’s the time to try something new. And I like to experiment, I like to evolve and develop further.

On coordinating footwear with his couture looks…

“I like crystals. I like bling. And that was a big part of the collection. The collection was very Baroque-inspired.”

Offset at Philipp Plein’s first-ever couture collection show on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Philipp Plein

On Paris Jackson as one of his runway models…

“She has a very special look. She was wearing this huge cape, which was like a body armor. She opened my show last year in Milan when I had Tommy Lee on the drums, and she’s really rock and roll and I love her tattoos. I like her, you know, her look and her style. It really was an amazing contrast to have her with all these tattoos wearing this couture dress and all her arms out and you saw her tattoos even on the chest. So she’s amazing. And she’s amazing eyes by the way.”

PHOTOS: Philipp Plein NYFW Fall ’18 Runway