Paulina Gretzky Delivers Sensual Glamour in Cutout Dress & Barely-There Sandals in Singapore at LIV Golf Party

Paulina Gretzky was among the glamorous attendees at the LIV Golf’s welcome bash in Singapore this week.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the wife of pro golfer Dustin Johnson shared a snap of herself all dressed up, modeling an ice blue and green gown at the party. Posing before a scenic skyline backdrop, Gretzky showed off a two-toned dress featuring a strappy, cutout design and a thigh-high slit. The silky, pastel halter gown dubbed the “Cleopatra” is courtesy of Australian luxury brand Bronx and Banco.

The 34-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky also carried a shimmering gold Prada mini bag. The crystal-studded, front-flap bag, which retails for $4,500 on farfetch.com, is designed with a chain strap and the brand’s emblematic triangle motif. She also wore chunky gold earrings.

As for footwear, Gretzky paired her satiny dress with see-through PVC sandals courtesy of Bottega Veneta. The clear, barely-there pumps included an open-toe silhouette with silver metallic soles and appeared to be set on a high stiletto heel. She styled the sandals with a stylish anklet.

This appearance comes right on the heels of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary. The golf champion, 38 shared a snap of the couple together on their special day on Instagram, writing, “Happy Anniversary @paulinagretzky. This past year with you has been amazing! I love you so much!” In the photo, Gretzky can be seen wearing a sparkling sheer gown with strappy sandals.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to discover Paulina Gretzky’s style evolution, from the golf course to the red carpet.