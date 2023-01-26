Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Works Out in Stori Jacket & White Mesh Sneakers

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes looked sleek and sporty in an athleisure look posted in a recent Instagram Story.

Brittany was modeling several items from athleisure brand Stori, including a black and white open jacket and a pair of the brand’s icon tights in merlot, which retail for $88.

Brittany Matthews posing for a workout selfie for IG stories. CREDIT: Instagram

Brittany styled the casual look with a peppy, high ponytail, a no-makeup makeup look and a soft pink french manicure.

For sneakers, Patrick went with a pair of running sneakers. The style featured a white mesh fabric upper that coordinated well with the tri-color palette of the entrepreneur’s ensemble.

Brittany is a certified personal trainer and owner of her own brand Brittany Lynne Fitness. She is also the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a professional women’s soccer team that began to play as an expansion team in the National Women’s soccer league in 2021.

Both Brittany and Patrick share a passion for footwear, especially sneakers. You will often catch Patrick sporting classic loafers and brogues from labels like Gucci and Giuseppe Zanotti, and sneakers from brands like Adidas, whom he is sponsored by. In 2021, Patrick released the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX shoes with the brand.

Brittany also loves sporting sneakers that vary from chunky to sleek, from a variety of brands including Air Jordan and Adidas. One of the fitness trainer’s most noteworthy footwear choices was the Air Jordan x Travis Scott collab sneakers she wore for a game in Oct. 2022 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

PHOTOS: 8 of the Most Stylish Football Players