Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Wife Brittany Mahomes in Off-White Sneakers & Knee-High Boots

By Melody Rivera
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Patrick Mahomes celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in coordinated sleek style — as seen on Brittany’s Instagram Story.

Brittany opted for a cream turtleneck long-sleeve top that featured a shimmery finish. She paired the top with a black leather high-waisted miniskirt.

Brittany kept her bright blond locks in a half-down style with soft waves cascading down her top and framing her face that brought attention to her minimal makeup look that featured a glossy nude lip.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win on Feb. 13. 2023.

Brittany completed the look by slipping into a pair of black leather knee-high boots. The heels featured a ruched sleeve and a pointed toe. The boots were decorated with a silver accent that lay right around her ankles. The leather shoes brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

The NFL quarterback posed with his wife in a white t-shirt which he layered with a black hoodie. He paired the look with light blue ripped skinny jeans. Mahomes accessorized with a silver-toned diamond linked bracelet, a watch and a cream-colored snapback.

Patrick completed the look with a pair of Off-White’s Men’s 3.0 Off-Court mirror leather high-top sneakers. The shoes featured orange and metallic gold accents around the upper. The shoes also had a black lace-up closure and a gray arrow design on the side of the shoes.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. The highly-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event also included Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

