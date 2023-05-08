Patrick Mahomes Slips on Versace Sneakers for F1 Grand Prix of Miami With Wife Brittany Mahomes in Nike Denim Jordan 1s

The Mahomes made a date night out of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami this weekend.

The quarterback dressed up in a Louis Vuitton matching set. The two-piece crafted from lightweight cotton exudes summer vibes with their new Diamond Damier pattern in bold contrasting hues. The allover jacquard weave showcases discreet Louis Vuitton signatures embedded within some of the diamond shapes. The shorts come complete with a drawstring belt, two side pockets, and a patch pocket at the back for convenience.

He opted for Versace Men’s White Trigreca Sneakers that represent the brand’s progressive design philosophy by introducing cutting-edge features. The soles boast three-dimensional Greca patterns that create a striking impression with the “Greca Cushioning System.” The uppers pay homage to Versace’s birthplace with a discreet print of Milan’s coordinates. These details add a subtle yet impactful touch to the overall aesthetics of the sneakers.

Brittany matched her husband’s laid-back vibes in a T-shirt dress from Chanel outlined with colorful graffiti art. So, she kicked back in Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro OG embellished distressed denim and leather high-top sneakers. Crafted from a combination of white leather and light-blue denim panels, these shoes feature a skillful frayed design and ‘Wings’ patches appliquéd at the ankles. The gold deubrés at the toes are reminiscent of ’80s-style hoop earrings, adding a touch of nostalgia to the design. She also carried a Chanel Denim Quilted Mood Bucket purse to coordinate with her kicks.

Related Shakira Soars in Daring Little Black Dress & 6-Inch Versace Heels at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023 Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Plunging Chanel Minidress, 5-Inch Tom Ford Heels & Pink Hat at Kentucky Derby 2023 Jennifer Lopez Elevates Black Versace Dress With Strappy Sandals From Her Revolve Collection at 'The Mother' Screening

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are known for their stylish and fashionable choices. They often share their outfits on social media and attend events dressed in chic and trendy ensembles. Brittany’s style is characterized by bold prints, bright colors, and figure-flattering silhouettes. She is often seen wearing statement pieces like oversized sunglasses, chunky jewelry and designer handbags.

On the other hand, Patrick’s style is more understated but still fashion-forward. He often wears tailored suits, leather jackets, and stylish sneakers. Together, the couple has been known to coordinate their outfits, with Patrick sometimes wearing outfits that complement Brittany’s fashion choices. They are considered fashion icons and trendsetters in the world of sports and beyond.

PHOTOS: Bella Hadid, Adrianna Lima & More Best Dressed Celebs at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix