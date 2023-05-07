Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Plunging Chanel Minidress, 5-Inch Tom Ford Heels & Pink Hat at Kentucky Derby 2023

Just a week after attending their first Met Gala, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, stepped onto another red carpet to celebrate the 149th Kentucky Derby, held on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Known for his daring style outside the field, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback rocked a colorful suit with a single-breasted check blazer in green and blue and electric blue trousers. His wife didn’t shy away from color either, with a bright purple tweed minidress by Chanel that featured a deep v-neckline and double pearl straps.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. CREDIT: Getty Images

She accessorized the look with a matching mini bag in the same colorway as the dress. The $6,200 style is Chanel 19 handbag and it features a tweed exterior, gold chained strap, and logo clasp in gold and blue leather. She finished it off with a pink hat with white flowers and two blue feathers on top.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. CREDIT: Getty Images

As per footwear, Brittany elevated the outfit with a shiny pair of disco-inspired platform sandals in metallic pink from Tom Ford’s spring 2023 collection. The style features a 5.5-inch platform heel and a woven-leather construction in a striking metallic pink hue.

Tom Ford sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch

While Brittany is just getting started as a regular on the red carpet, her husband Patrick Mahomes’ is already a bonafide fashion connoisseur with a style of his own. He has been spotted in designer streetwear brands such as Fear of God, Off-White and Adidas. He has also collaborated with brands like Adidas on his own signature shoe line, as well as serving as a brand ambassador for Oakley and Bose. When he’s off-duty he tends to go for bold prints, statement sneakers and eye-catching accessories, such as big shades, watches and hats.

