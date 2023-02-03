Paris Jackson Brings Grunge Style to Stella McCartney X Adidas Party With Distressed Sweater & Gold Platforms

Paris Jackson brought grunge style to the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a distressed white Stella McCartney sweater that featured red lining around the slit cuffs and neckline. In a faulty display, the knit piece spelled out “Change The History.” The sweater is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the graphic top with black high-waisted pants that had a contrasting white lining.

Paris Jackson attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Febr. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jackson accessorized with a pendant necklace and an assortment of gold earrings, bracelets, and rings. She added a black leather handbag that featured gold hardware and a brown overlap. She kept her dark brown hair in a messy updo style which brought the focus to her subtle makeup that featured a greyish nude lip.

To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of gold shoes. The square-toe style featured an embroidered design along the upper. The vegan leather piece featured unique support with a wood platform over a rubber saw-edge sole.

Paris Jackson attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Febr. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jackson has always been a fan of the luxury fashion brand. She sat front row as McCartney originally debuted her new spring 2023 collection last fall. The model has worked with the brand on multiple occasions. She was the face of their first Mylo collection in March 2021.

Stella McCartney hosted a legendary party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, MUNA, and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

