Paris Jackson Elevates Plaid Cutout Dress With Armored Combat Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Paris Jackson brought grunge style to Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday. The retailer’s event brought together a bevy of celebrities who gathered in California this weekend to attend the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

The “Lighthouse” singer posed at the event wearing a midi dress with a ruched finish and a cutout at waist height from Berlin-based brand Ottolinger. The grungy style featured a green skulled pattern on top and a black and white plaid pattern skirt long to her ankles finished with a thigh-high side slit that allowed for a perfect peek of her footwear.

Paris Jackson attends the 2023 Revolve Festival in Thermal, Calif., on April 15, 2023.



Never one to shy away from accessories, the singer finished her look by layering multiple bracelets on both arms, adding unmatching large hoop earrings and round dark glasses to top it off. As per beauty, she styled her hair up in a messy bun and kept her makeup neutral with a natural brown shade on her lips.

When it came to shoes, Jackson amped up the grunge factor with a pair of armored black combat boots with thick platform soles in black. The $190 Steve Madden style is made in vegan leather and it features a chunky 5-inch high-heel, metal plates throughout the front.



A closer look at Jackson’s boots.



Coachella is an annual music festival celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris, and Willow.

