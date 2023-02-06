Paris Jackson Pops in Pink Satin Corset With Parachute Pants & Gold Platform Sandals at Universal’s Grammys After-Party

Paris Jackson brought her signature edgy style to the Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a rose quartz pink corset made of satin fabric, with a lace-up closure in the front and brass hardware that connected to matching suspenders. She layered the top with an olive green nylon maxi jacket, that featured an oversized and relaxed silhouette. Finishing the look, she donned matching wide-leg parachute pants that featured drawstring detailing along the hemming.

Paris Jackson attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 Grammys after-party celebration at Milk Studios Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jackson kept the focus on the sheen looks with minimal accessories solely opting for a gold pendant necklace. She kept her platinum blond locks in a waved style complimenting her glowing makeup that featured a cat eye look and a nude lip.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of gold metallic sandals. The heels brought towering height to the look with a platform heel that was about 4 inches tall. The added boost was supported by an ankle strap and a stiletto heel.

Paris Jackson attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 Grammys after-party celebration at Milk Studios Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Other stars attended the Grammys after party at Milk Studios including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Fox.

Jackson was last seen at the Stella McCartney x Adidas party last week wearing a distressed sweater with gold platforms. The rock star keeps herself up to date with the latest fashion trends sitting front row at shows for top labels like Celine and Giambattista Valli.

The “Low Key in Love” singer is usually seen in darker tones with grungy textures like a leather corset. Jackson’s go-to footwear is a pair of combat boots like Dr. Martens. Whether she’s on tour or attending a red carpet event, she will pair these with any look. Her signature look has gained her a lot of attention from brands like makeup brand Kat Von D and Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company SKIMS.

