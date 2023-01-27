Paris Jackson Looks Effortlessly Cool in ‘Tattooed’ Mesh Top, 70s-Inspired Trousers & Burgundy Dr. Martens

Paris Jackson was spotted out with a friend in Los Angeles yesterday, enjoying a night out in a simple but effective ensemble.

The “Low Key in Love” songstress sported a see-through mesh tee resembling a whole chest piece of tattoos, the style mingling well with her own multicolored arm tats.

Underneath the top, the fashionista sported a black bra. Jackson’s tattooed top was worn with ultra-chic brown suede boot-cut trousers, the flair of the cut at the hem giving the ensemble a 70s-esque appearance.

Paris Jackson (R) is seen on Jan. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The “American Horror Story” actress carried a brown striped knit sweater and went for a maximalist approach to her jewelry, stacking on a plethora of bracelets and rings along with a necklace fastened to a large gemstone.

Jackson kept the grunge vibes going all the way down to her feet, donning a pair of chunky burgundy Dr. Martens for good measure. The classic boots had a thick, platform sole and pronounced rounded toes that grabbed attention. The shoe style was created in Germany and became a huge part of popular culture. The iconic footwear was massive in the grunge and punk scene in the ’90s, and has since become a staple for many generations.

Paris Jackson (R) is seen on Jan. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

A mainstay of Paris’ wardrobe, combat boots are utilitarian footwear originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield and created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Paris Jackson (R) is seen on Jan. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Jackson’s wardrobe consists of looser flowing silhouettes and taped tops from designers like Dior, Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Calvin Klein for her red carpet looks. Her personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to the 70s and 80s.

