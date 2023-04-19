Paris Jackson Makes A Splash In Boho-Chic Outfit With Flared Jeans & Chunky Boots at Lucky Brand’s Coachella Bash

Paris Jackson surely turned some heads with her eye-catching look at Lucky Brand’s Desert Mirage Coachella 2023 party on Saturday.

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson was spotted at the party wearing a black crochet bikini top with a denim jacket featuring a desert motif design spray-painted in bright orange. On the bottom, she sported flared, light-wash jeans featuring a unique design with layered pieces of drapey plaid fabric.

Paris Jackson wears a black crochet bikini top under a denim jacket with flared jeans featuring a unique plaid fabric design and chunky black boots. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

As for shoes, the 25-year-old “Lighthouse” singer chose a pair of glossy black leather round-toe boots set on a lug sole with chunky block heels. The vintage Gucci style is made distinct thanks to bright red laces. While eclipsed by her jeans, it should be noted that the combat boots also feature a studded row of faux pearl accents around the top.

A closer look Paris Jackson wearing black leather Gucci boots featuring a chunky heel and bright red laces. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Jackson pulled the boho outfit together by adding some jewelry, including a waist chain, and a black leather bag slung over her shoulder.

During the party, which a slew of other famous faces attended, the model could be seen checking out clothes from the brand and walking around with her beloved dog Koa.

A look at Paris Jackson’s unique denim jacket from behind. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Paris Jackson poses for a photo at Lucky Brand’s Coachella party on Saturday, April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.