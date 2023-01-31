Paris Hilton Channels Marilyn Monroe in White Bathrobe, Cartier Jewels & Crystal-Embellished Mary Jane Heels for Vogue Arabia

Paris Hilton channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the latest edition of Vogue Arabia.

The black and white photo set posted to Vogue Arabia’s Instagram, as well as Hilton’s, saw the star glamorously flipping through the pages of the magazine, lounging on a bed and answering phone calls.

Clad in a cushy white bathrobe and striking Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chaumet jewelry, Hilton also modeled a blond hairdo and her very own fragrance Ruby Rush.

Hilton spoke to Vogue about her history with fragrance and the importance it holds in her life. “Growing up I would always go into my mother’s boudoir and try on all of her fragrances,” she says. “It was one of my favorite things to do as a little girl.”

A singular shot saw Hilton sporting a pair of bedazzled pointed-toe Miu Miu pumps. The sharp addition included flared heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and crystal embellishments that offered her a shimmering experience. The sparkling set was fastened to Hilton’s feet with thin straps that were also crystalized, the straps strung across the tops of the “Stars Are Blind” songstress’ feet.

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton’s life has been hectic as of late. With the arrival of her baby and her memoir on the way, the pop culture icon has kept herself busy creating a multifaceted career for herself post-2000s fame.

