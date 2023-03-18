Paris Hilton is Preppy in Statement Making Tweed Two Piece and Pointed Pumps at ‘Paris: The Memoir’ Signing

Paris Hilton attended a signing for her new novel “Paris: The Memoir,” in London yesterday. The “Stars are Blind” songstress met with fans at Selfridges London dressed dapperly in a chic two-piece ensemble and pumps.

Paris Hilton signs books for fans at the UK launch of “Paris: The Memoir” at Selfridge on March 17, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sel

Hilton’s set was comprised of a cropped short sleeve mock neck top and a matching maxi skirt made of a slightly sparkly thick black tweed fabric. Both the top and bottom featured decorative silver buttons and shiny trim that juxtaposed the black background they sat on. Matching her accessories to her outfit, Hilton toted a black bag with a silver bow fastened to the front along with a black bow in her hair.

On her feet, Hilton opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that offered her ensemble a monochromatic touch. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Hilton included.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sel

Hilton’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. The “Paris in Love” star’s footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Paris Hilton signs books for fans at the UK launch of “Paris: The Memoir” at Selfridge on March 17, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sel

