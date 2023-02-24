Paris Hilton Revamps 2002 Chainmail Dress With Corset & Sparkling Pumps at Klarna’s House of Y2K Launch Party

Paris Hilton took her fans on a nostalgic trip at the opening of the Klarna’s House of Y2K launch party in Los Angeles last night. The interactive experience dives deep into how fashion trends and shopping have evolved over the past 20 years.

Committing to the early aughts theme, Hilton recreated one of her most iconic looks — a silver chainmail dress and matching choker necklace that she wore to celebrate her 21st birthday in 2002. While her original Julian MacDonald party dress had a plunging halter neckline and daring slit, the “Simple Life” star updated the style with a strapless corset minidress and fingerless gloves.

Paris Hilton attends the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K launch party on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Klarna

Paris Hilton attends the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K launch party on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Klarna

To amp up the glam factor, the “Stars Are Blind” singer accessorized with tinted shades and a small glittery clutch. She styled her bangs straight and added a slight wave to the ends of her hair.

Related Simone Biles Glows in 'Bride and Boujee' T-Shirt & Chunky Sneakers at Bachelorette Party in Belize Reese Witherspoon Gives Little Black Dress a Surrealist Touch in Louboutins at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere Riley Keough Returns to the Red Carpet in Plunging Schiaparelli Dress & Pumps at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Giving the look a glitzy boost, the heiress slipped into a pair of sparkling silver pumps. The shoe style had a sharp triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s silver sparkling pumps at the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K launch party on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Klarna

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Paris Hilton attends the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K launch party on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The “Simple Life” star has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

As 2023 has just begun, it’s certain to be a big year for Hilton with the arrival of her baby and her memoir on the way in addition to being a business mogul.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.