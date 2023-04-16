Paris Hilton Slips Into Leather Pants, Cutout Jacket & Boots for Katy Perry’s ‘Play’ in Las Vegas

Paris Hilton had an all-black moment as she enjoyed Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency, “Play,” at Resorts World on Saturday night.

The “Simple Life” star, who was accompanied by Sia and Kim Kardashian, wore an embellished lace bralette and layered it with a sheer zip-up jacket that featured an all-over heart pattern. She paired the look with black leather pants which matched her cutout fingerless gloves.

Paris Hilton, Sia and Kim Kardashian at Katy Perry’s “Play” in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Instagram Kim Kardashian

Hilton accessorized the look with sparkling silver-toned studs which brought out the embellishments on her black hat. She kept her bright blond locks in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

The socialite completed the look by slipping into a pair of black leather boots. The sleek silhouette was primarily covered by her flared pant legs but the rounded toe peeked through the front. She was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 2 inches tall.

The last time we saw Hilton was last week attending an intimate dinner to celebrate Revolve’s 20th anniversary. She was spotted embracing romantic dressing in a pink lace dress and Valentino Rockstud pumps.

The socialite recently released her autobiography, “Paris: The Memoir,” last month. The book has already received much recognition with a feature on the New York Times Bestseller list.

Ever since the early 2000s, Hilton has become a fashion icon. She has starred in campaigns for Lanvin, Marc Jacobs, and Guess. Along with sitting front row at fashion week shows, she has also walked the runway for labels like Versace. She has been seen in various styles of footwear from crystal-embellished pumps and sleek sneakers. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from brands like Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

