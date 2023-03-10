Paris Hilton Has a Fashionable Family Meeting in Mesh Pumps With Kathy & Nicky Hilton at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

It was a family affair for the Hiltons at the Versace fall 2023 runway show.

Paris Hilton was joined by her mother, Kathy Hilton, and her sister, Nicki Hilton, at the fashion event on Thursday in West Hollywood, Calif. The trio posed together on the red carpet, showing off their stylish looks.

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the Versace fall 2023 show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Paris wore a shimmering silver mini-dress covered in crystals. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and thin straps. She added matching gloves to the look.

Paris Hilton attends the Versace fall 2023 show on March 9 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As for footwear, Paris also wore coordinating pumps. Her heels featured a mesh material as well as a crystal-covered pointed toe.

Kathy donned a black coat over a black midi dress. She carried a black purse and completed her outfit with towering black platform heels with a sharp pointed toe and triple ankle straps. The style featured block heels of at least 5 inches.

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the Versace fall 2023 show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Nicki went with a black midi dress as well as a corset bodice. She added pops of color to her look, however, with a bright pink mini bag and matching pointed-toe pumps with heels ranging around 5 inches.

Kathy, Paris and Nicky Hilton at Versace RTW Fall 2023 on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Katie Jones for WWD

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

