Paris Hilton Talks Mismatched Shoe ‘Accident’ in Blue Crystalized Dress & White Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Paris Hilton sat down for an interview on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” which aired yesterday on NBC.

Hilton spoke about her upcoming memoir titled “Paris: The Memoir,” and shared a funny shoe mishap from her last appearance on the show.

On January 2022, Hilton sat down with Fallon for a similar interview dressed in a neon green dress and equally pointed pumps. The former reality star spoke about getting married and releasing NFTs, all while wearing mismatched pumps. One heel was covered in silver sparkles while the other was nude.

Paris Hilton on “The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Back on the show, the “Stars Are Blind” songstress sat down for the interview in a Jenny Packham dress and pointed pumps.

Paris Hilton on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Hilton’s wardrobe for the show was a deep blue, featuring long sleeves and crystalized side slits that ran down the arms and each side of her dress. The dazzling addition further diversified the silhouette of Hilton’s dress.

Paris Hilton on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

When it came to shoes, Hilton slid into a pair of sharp white pumps. The multi-hyphenate’s leather style included triangular toes and rounded closed uppers, completed with thin soles. A set of 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair, giving it a slick finish to complement her light-hued outfit — and allow her vibrant dress to take center stage.

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

